As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Lowered Position by $26.88 Million; Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $922,270 as Share Value Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 4,514 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has risen 23.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group: President and CEO David Levin to Retire by End 2018; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE WITH `IMPROVED` TERMS; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL ELIMINATED ABOUT 56 POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC DXLG.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.17 TO $0.29; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.47% Stake In Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 04/04/2018 – Cannell Capital Takes Stake in Destination XL: 13D Filing; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.3% FOR QUARTER

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,183 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 352,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 1.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Destination XL Group (DXLG) Reports Corporate Restructuring Plan – StreetInsider.com” on May 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Destination XL -3.9% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Harvey S. Kanter as its next President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “DXL Men’s Big + Tall Brings Its Style and Fit Expertise to Tukwila, Washington, with New Store Opening – PR Web” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 18,965 shares to 420,202 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Class A (NYSE:CPA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Footwear Analyst: Outrage Over Nike’s Betsy Ross Shoe Comes From Outside Its Teen Demographic – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Questions Nike Will Answer for Investors This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.