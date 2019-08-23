As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Stake by $344,568; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $516,372 as Shares Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 105,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 438,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.96M, down from 442,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca reported 125 shares. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 943,841 shares. Spectrum Management Group owns 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 14,151 are held by Smithfield Tru. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 528,208 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New England Rech And has 0.66% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,660 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.97% or 211,530 shares. Green Valley Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 754,792 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 539,509 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd holds 1.59M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,178 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,954 shares to 456,447 shares, valued at $50.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 37,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stoc (VWO).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,450 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

