As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder New England Research & Management Decreased Its Holding by $518,700; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Holding

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability reported 70 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 39,954 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,652 shares. Citigroup reported 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 231,079 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 18,872 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 33,002 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 65,428 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 0% or 29,612 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.18% or 18,409 shares. stated it has 8,356 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 2.63M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian. The insider Middleton Sean sold 683 shares worth $48,650.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 5,467 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,450 shares, and has risen its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.48M are held by Charles Schwab. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.35% or 506,286 shares in its portfolio. 21,668 are owned by Haverford. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 466,993 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Llc stated it has 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Warren Averett Asset Lc has 3,252 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Monarch Management Incorporated holds 2,750 shares. The California-based Inv House Ltd Llc has invested 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 410 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,884 shares stake. Amer owns 4,517 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Investment Com Inc owns 77,503 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Veritas Mngmt Llp has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).