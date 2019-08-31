As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Stake by $356,076; Btim Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $5.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 39,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 771,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.80M, down from 811,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 95,834 shares to 255,827 shares, valued at $19.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

