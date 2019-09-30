As Nike Class B (NKE) Shares Rose, Adams Express Company Cut Its Holding by $3.53 Million; Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 273,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94 million, down from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.42 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 293,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 299,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.10 million shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 30/05/2018 – SANOFI TO CLOSE 2 DUTCH SITES, MOVE WORKERS TO AMSTERDAM: FD; 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI’S SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR ABLYNX RUNS MAY 22 – JUNE 12; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma may raise 15-bln rupees in bid for Sanofi generics business – Mint; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 45,500 shares to 198,100 shares, valued at $24.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 1,119 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fort Point Ltd Liability Com holds 3,144 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Company owns 181,590 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 4,700 shares. 13,946 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg, Japan-based fund reported 5.08M shares. Condor Cap has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il stated it has 0.96% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Com holds 131,043 shares or 6.37% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 1.9% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 949,938 were reported by Adage Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 20,619 shares stake.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 140,146 shares to 152,849 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

