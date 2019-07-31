As Nike Class B (NKE) Shares Declined, Cognios Capital Cut Its Stake by $1.85 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased by $8.15 Million Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 47.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 80,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,840 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 169,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.63. About 5.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 49,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 2.15 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.18 million shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 263,589 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 2.58 million shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Alphamark Advsrs Llc owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,325 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.55% or 60,106 shares. Confluence Wealth Lc invested in 15,018 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Pettee Investors accumulated 5.39% or 84,453 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 45.93M shares. First Utd Fincl Bank Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,182 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 68,137 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. New England & Mgmt owns 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,058 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.49% or 2.31M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 7.10 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14 million shares, valued at $251.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 47,310 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park National Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 323,695 shares. Of Vermont reported 121,242 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.21% or 93,398 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 13.77M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 46,000 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc reported 19,299 shares. Vision Mngmt reported 46,673 shares. Windward Capital Communication Ca reported 4.28% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Icon Advisers Inc owns 193,453 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation owns 428 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 5,713 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage Inc. Montag Caldwell Limited Company holds 8,015 shares. Shamrock Asset Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 300 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “As Zion Williamson Falls, So Do Nike Shares – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 13,971 shares to 25,719 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (NYSE:RL) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.