As Nike Class B (NKE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Stake; Wealth Architects Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 1.91M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 10.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares to 23,549 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

