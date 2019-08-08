As Nike Class B (NKE) Share Value Rose, Adams Express Company Boosted Its Position; Eldorado Resorts (Call) (ERI) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Its Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) (ERI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 1.47M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Tropicana Entertainment In Accretive Transaction Valued At $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, up from 283,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 5.21M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has 8,947 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nevada-based Navellier Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 5,691 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 852,752 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.81% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 102,813 shares. Frontier Cap Management Com Ltd Llc accumulated 3.72 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 48,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 65,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,479 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). 1.08 million are held by Northern. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 47,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc by 39,285 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Put) by 93,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust reported 3.61% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Com stated it has 28,317 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth reported 31,216 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0.88% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 121,242 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 38,071 shares. Advisors Asset reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,613 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 281,180 shares. Welch Forbes Lc has 11,106 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability reported 6 shares. Kistler has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Washington holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,948 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 100,875 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,870 shares.