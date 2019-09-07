As Nike Class B (NKE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Its Position; Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose While Northstar Investment Advisors Boosted Stake by $4.01 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 180,826 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 18,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Tru Com Na has 0.11% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,667 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 2,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 4 shares. Davenport invested in 717,890 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.01% or 95 shares. King Luther Management, Texas-based fund reported 2,190 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 64,402 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 2,738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 38,248 shares. 84,430 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Wendell David Associate Incorporated invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Regions Financial Corporation holds 0.21% or 130,208 shares. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 4,145 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 287 shares.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,128 shares to 99,435 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 7,146 shares to 301,169 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (NASDAQ:JKHY).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 90,535 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hartford Management holds 263,055 shares. 43 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Whittier Co, California-based fund reported 364,200 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 924 shares. Sather Financial Group Inc Inc Inc holds 174,158 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 47,310 shares. Blue Chip Prns accumulated 0.03% or 1,613 shares. The Oregon-based Vista Capital Prns has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 19.16M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Main Street Research Ltd Liability Com owns 3,513 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 4,084 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mngmt has 2.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 74,147 shares.