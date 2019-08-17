As Nike Class B (NKE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Adams Express Company Has Raised Its Holding; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Declined, Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered by $30.08 Million Its Position

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.14 million, down from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 2.85M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, up from 283,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited invested in 0% or 101,512 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 166,957 shares. Nordea Investment Management stated it has 6.73 million shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 119,448 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.09% or 119,967 shares. 22,628 are owned by Gideon Advsrs. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.43% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 170,320 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 57,200 shares. Private Trust Com Na accumulated 23,002 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 7,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 10,510 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Reliant Invest Ltd Liability has invested 2.36% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 381,008 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 303,304 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 2,190 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Medtronic, LKQ and Lamb Weston – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 214,033 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $186.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 232,597 shares. Smith Salley & reported 5,704 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sarasin And Prns Llp reported 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 23.08M are owned by Fmr. First Business Financial Service invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 44,958 shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Investment Group has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Polen Capital Management Lc reported 5.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 299,119 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carderock Capital Management stated it has 47,433 shares. Crestwood Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 3.55% or 74,520 shares. Homrich Berg reported 6,341 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Gp has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,831 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41,600 shares to 298,200 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,997 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).