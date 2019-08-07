As Nike Class B (NKE) Market Value Rose, New England Research & Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $518,700; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Boosted Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $645,612

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 152.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 6,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, down from 17,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 3.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 0.57% or 45,559 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 3.76M shares stake. Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 7,692 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 0.85% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 62,057 shares. Coatue Ltd Company owns 4,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 117,813 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 54,401 shares. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 56,385 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% or 122,605 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc accumulated 1.73% or 147,673 shares. Hilltop Holding owns 2,448 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 52,926 shares to 218,533 shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 24,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,521 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).