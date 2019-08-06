As Nike Class B (NKE) Market Value Rose, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Stake; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $715,803 as Share Price Declined

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.02 million, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 2.59M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 4.57 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 317,525 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability owns 2,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Communications Limited has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pnc Services Gp holds 0.06% or 541,541 shares. Mrj Cap stated it has 51,707 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 51,236 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advisors has invested 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tradewinds Mngmt Lc holds 1,312 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lynch & Assoc In invested in 35,160 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.56% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bridges Mngmt holds 1.1% or 245,876 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 4,997 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 372,980 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.10 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 2.50M shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $163.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 38,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).

