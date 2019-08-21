As Nike Cl (NKE) Valuation Rose, Holder Selway Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.14 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Holding

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 134,947 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 5,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $203. About 64,291 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c Vs. 75c; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.16 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 25,659 shares to 201,809 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 56,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & has 3,080 shares. Lockheed Martin Communication has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dowling Yahnke Limited Co holds 0.42% or 22,672 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 1,200 shares. 33,275 are owned by Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Toth Advisory reported 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Grp Limited invested in 0.87% or 55,787 shares. Cap International Invsts invested in 0.67% or 8.18 million shares. Destination Wealth holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 257 shares. Barrett Asset holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust, Washington-based fund reported 350 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc accumulated 1,085 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

