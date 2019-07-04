As Nike Cl (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Selway Asset Management Decreased by $2.14 Million Its Holding; Redmile Group Boosted Its Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $18.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 132,800 shares as the company's stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,480 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, up from 136,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 279,941 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 273,962 shares to 1,648 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Group, a California-based fund reported 269,480 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc accumulated 286,441 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ima Wealth reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney Com holds 0.1% or 10,871 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,750 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 11,108 shares. Viking Glob Investors Lp has 635,736 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset holds 1.89% or 31,151 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.2% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 328,366 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 434,648 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.14% or 111,430 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Lc owns 1,000 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 630,514 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability invested in 5,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Driehaus Llc reported 386,359 shares stake. Bristol John W Incorporated New York owns 1.18M shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 3.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,537 shares. 41,291 were accumulated by Bb&T. Marco Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 191,155 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 1,414 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 176,191 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,700 shares.