As Nike Cl (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Selway Asset Management Decreased Holding by $2.14 Million; Sun Life Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Equifax (EFX)

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 504,746 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 8,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 201,224 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,032 shares. 11,646 are owned by Orrstown Ser. Cetera Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 4,175 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc has 5.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Verition Fund Limited Company invested in 12,287 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Sit Investment Assoc Inc holds 0.02% or 6,150 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mgmt stated it has 9,206 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton reported 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 107,698 shares. Eastern Bancshares accumulated 13,922 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,441 shares. Cleararc owns 2,940 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 29,579 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc has 11,812 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Shell Asset holds 75,166 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.13% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 167,366 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 626,119 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has 0.07% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 108,294 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 93,038 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc accumulated 0.02% or 42 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16,668 shares to 4,269 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).