As Nike Cl (NKE) Stock Declined, Selway Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $2.14 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 100.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 57,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,508 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 57,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.87 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,365 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services. Jane Street Group Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 281,329 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 3,157 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 2.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd reported 753,340 shares stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 24,893 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 291,812 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 924 shares. Private Asset holds 9,202 shares. Strategic Ltd Co accumulated 3,229 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Management Llc invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advisors holds 0.13% or 37,875 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt owns 8,001 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 10,291 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 614,238 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, First Personal Finance Services has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,138 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 635 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sabal Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Driehaus Cap Management, Illinois-based fund reported 118,000 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Advisor Partners Lc reported 28,782 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 241,260 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1.28M shares or 0.07% of the stock. North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 0.05% stake. Argyle Management Inc reported 118,208 shares stake.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,739 shares to 51,651 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilderetf (XHB) by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,485 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Large Cap Value Opportunities Alphadex Fd Com Shs (FTA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was bought by Stockfish Devin W.