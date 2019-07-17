As Nike Cl (NKE) Stock Declined, Selway Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.14 Million; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Howard Hughes Medical Institute Decreased Stake by $4.70 Million

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.00 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

