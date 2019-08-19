As Nike Cl (NKE) Share Value Rose, Selway Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares to 61,778 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

