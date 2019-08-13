As Nike Cl (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Selway Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.14 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Declined While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake by $2.18 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.27 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 2,995 shares to 24,511 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3,252 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 63,375 shares stake. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 569 shares. Hanseatic Services reported 7,360 shares. Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trb Advsr LP holds 12,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 7,838 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Morgan Stanley reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 4,735 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 8,250 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 12,947 shares. Covington Management reported 0.92% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lifeplan Financial Gp invested in 730 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Augustine Asset Mgmt has 32,499 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.