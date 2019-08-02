As Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Everence Capital Management Has Lowered Position; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Cleararc Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 23,737 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 29,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 8.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 3,445 shares to 29,940 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,618 shares. 29,087 are owned by Mengis Capital Management Incorporated. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.71 million shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 7,746 shares. Frontier Invest has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,440 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 7,199 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 0.23% or 18,170 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.41% or 147,500 shares. Moreover, Horrell Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory Securities owns 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,573 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 8,468 shares. 23,956 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 1.39M shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fin Incorporated has 0.72% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.45M shares. Tiedemann Ltd has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,613 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13.18 million shares. Moreover, New England Research Mgmt Inc has 0.66% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,660 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 94,339 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sns holds 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,814 shares. Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bragg Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,235 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 37,112 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc owns 0.47% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 138,621 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.20M shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,936 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 153,489 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc holds 12,395 shares. The Utah-based Albion Fincl Grp Incorporated Ut has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Ord (NYSE:COP) by 5,375 shares to 45,132 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Ord (NYSE:EFX) by 2,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.