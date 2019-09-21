As Nike Cl B (NKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ar Asset Management Cut by $415,000 Its Holding; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $6.52 Million as Stock Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 48,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.64M, up from 971,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century reported 7.43M shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,057 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 34,825 shares. 5,959 were accumulated by Savant Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Swiss Financial Bank reported 4.10M shares stake. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 0.18% stake. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division holds 29,585 shares. Security Trust Co reported 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crestwood Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 98,714 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lipe & Dalton accumulated 600 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 0.7% or 12,101 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 89,738 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,092 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Limited Liability Company has 355,052 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest stated it has 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guild Management reported 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally Financial holds 0.92% or 40,000 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 332,302 shares. 1,957 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,543 shares. Minnesota-based Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weybosset And Limited Company invested in 0.28% or 3,625 shares. 1,400 are owned by Knott David M. Capstone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 2.48% or 166,350 shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1,661 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 62,186 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 433,680 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 14,095 shares to 242,246 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).