As Nike Cl B (NKE) Valuation Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Holding; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Its Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 64,605 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71M, down from 75,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 332,500 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 29,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44,967 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, down from 74,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 1.19 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.06 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.