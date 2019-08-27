As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Boosted Stake; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $395,460 as Shares Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 70,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 66,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 1.82M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 21,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 31,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 53,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 2.16 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares to 53,479 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,891 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 230,756 shares. 18,711 were accumulated by Guardian Lp. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,755 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 66,805 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc invested in 16,710 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Northeast Invest has 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hendley & Incorporated has 0.47% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Seatown Pte stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 1.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 154,540 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meritage Portfolio holds 0.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,500 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail rallies after tariffs delayed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nike Jumps Into the Subscription Fray, Launching a Kids’ Shoe Service – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% stake. 15,415 are held by Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca. 29,215 are owned by Gateway Advisers Llc. 23,816 were reported by Amica Mutual Company. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 82,813 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.37% or 4.46M shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 140,676 shares. Stifel Fin invested in 0.02% or 363,026 shares. Natixis owns 1.02M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 669,162 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.14% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Patten Group invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Grs Advsr Limited Company reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Muzinich And invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces the Closing of the Sale of the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:HST) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.