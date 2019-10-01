As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Ar Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $415,000; As Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Holding

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 7.04M shares traded or 15.50% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 1.69M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 08/03/2018 – EUROBANK ERGASIAS SA EURBr.AT : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.88 EURO FROM 0.85 EURO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N REPORTS UK MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 55.5 PCT

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New Orleans developers negotiate with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) to fund SoBro apartment tower – Nashville Business Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Goldman Sachs’ Stock Suffer as It Loses Its Top Risk Executive? – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Sachs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs declares $1.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman critic turns bull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swedbank has 0.53% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 573,355 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 29,651 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,135 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.01% or 3,728 shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Com owns 15,847 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 33,284 were accumulated by Capital Management Corporation Va. Janney Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,357 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% or 1,836 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.27% or 1,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co reported 22,711 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 4,269 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3.43M shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31M shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $174.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 4.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.26M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 1.12% or 912,533 shares in its portfolio. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has 174,647 shares for 6.72% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 23,737 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pitcairn holds 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 8,812 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,898 shares. 887,900 are owned by Korea Inv Corporation. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.44% or 297,696 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 2.01M shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Argent Tru invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Maple Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 314 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 49,575 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What Should the Owners of Nike Stock Look for When NKE Reports Its Q1 Results? – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Impressive Numbers From Nike’s Fiscal First Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Retail Takeaways From Nike’s Strong Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.