As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Taubman Centers (TCO) Holding by $1.59 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The hedge fund held 669,666 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.34 million, down from 709,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.75 lastly. It is down 33.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 31/05/2018 – Taubman Centers Delays Shareholder Vote Count at the Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 515,552 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s Growth Strategy Relies on Diet of In-House Brands and Digital Pie – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 416,243 shares. Middleton Inc Ma invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lau Associate Lc accumulated 28,611 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Inv holds 0.47% or 124,400 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 50,860 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 607,415 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 1.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 6,563 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Coast Fin Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,772 shares. The California-based Telos Capital has invested 0.98% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.93% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 109,582 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,612 shares to 68,046 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc Cl B by 26,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold TCO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,679 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 14,162 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 103,745 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 114,041 shares. 93,651 are held by Envestnet Asset. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 45,926 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com owns 29,413 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 149,391 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 278,450 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 72,187 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 12,097 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 142,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Citigroup holds 0.07% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $195,550 activity.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taubman, Blackstone in deal for three Asian shopping centers – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taubman Centers Has No Margin Of Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Taubman Centers Declares Common and Preferred Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taubman Centers: You Get A Rolex For The Price Of A Timex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12,200 shares to 729,000 shares, valued at $42.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 695,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.