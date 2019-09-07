As Nike Cl B (NKE) Shares Rose, Holder Capital International Cut by $663,600 Its Stake; Peapack Gladstone Financial Continues to Hold Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,842 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 58,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 10,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 27,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 17,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

