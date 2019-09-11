As Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.36 Million; Davenport & Company Trimmed Its Fsm (FSM) Holding by $718,914

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Fsm (FSM) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 239,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Fsm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 241,979 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 144,251 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Majority Of Silver Miners’ Sustaining Costs Significantly Higher Than Market Price – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Fortuna Silver Mines reports updated first year gold dorÃ© production plan for the Lindero Project, Argentina – Junior Mining Network” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on March 13, 2019; Conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern on March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Reports Results of Annual General Meeting Toronto Stock Exchange:FVI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,443 shares to 406,878 shares, valued at $77.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Totl by 7,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Shy (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 370,893 shares. Art Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Eqis Incorporated holds 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 39,779 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 545,200 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Td Asset Mgmt reported 836,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Profund Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Pnc Services holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 20,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 1.07M shares stake. 500 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Management. 4,845 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Pcl. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 962,105 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 56,850 shares.