As Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Waste Management (WM) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments analyzed 3,236 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.65M, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management analyzed 10,606 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 30,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 41,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,996 shares. 161,027 were reported by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company. Carlson Capital Management invested in 4,084 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1.89M shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kames Public Ltd Co owns 17,557 shares. Prescott Group Mgmt Ltd Company has 14,393 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chilton Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,724 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Reilly Finance Ltd Com accumulated 0.15% or 13,534 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,194 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.12% or 41,941 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 1.73% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 147,673 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,407 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR) by 15,657 shares to 73,292 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp Com (NYSE:CBT) by 82,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Llc holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 326,584 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Envestnet Asset owns 185,249 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 494,474 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Com The. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 0.32% or 7,360 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 2,254 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department owns 20,596 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 81,613 shares. Charter invested in 7,711 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 0.22% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 37,829 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com accumulated 2,479 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 148,835 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $94.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 322,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV).