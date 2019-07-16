As Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Value Declined, Donaldson Capital Management Increased Its Position; Somerville Kurt F Stake In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Raised

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 66,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 3.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 60,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $218.7. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,411 shares to 133,362 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,234 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 122,610 shares to 640,025 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,204 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).