As Nike Cl B (NKE) Share Price Declined, Violich Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Position by $1.38 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 312.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 76,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,391 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 24,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 840,776 shares traded or 88.60% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 9.68% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $61.86 million activity. Slusher John F sold $14.81 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 290,390 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Co holds 662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 13,948 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.45% or 10.00 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.34% or 103.90 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 879,164 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cap Global Investors reported 41.50M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.57 million shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has 125,997 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,570 shares. Hilton Cap Management Lc accumulated 50 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.59% or 12,538 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Co Ltd Llc reported 108,430 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt holds 9,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 102,493 shares to 6,782 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 49,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,790 shares, and cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTH shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 85,350 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru LP has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Fmr Limited Liability has 5.20M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 78,783 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 302,933 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Prudential Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 667,806 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 501,438 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 1.88 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 143,401 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 20,487 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 12,181 shares.

