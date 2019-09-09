As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Value Rose, Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Raised Intuitive Surgical Usd0.001 Common Stock (ISRG) Position by $987,240

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (ISRG) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 1,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 78,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.69 million, up from 76,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $499.87. About 239,419 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 9,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, down from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And Comm accumulated 2.16 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. National Pension Service holds 0.25% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 113,125 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 48,231 shares. Murphy Capital accumulated 2,795 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 209,567 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,850 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,127 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.26% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Com Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company reported 342,528 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn invested in 3.67% or 366,928 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation holds 468 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:XOM) by 34,804 shares to 256,550 shares, valued at $20.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:BAC) by 14,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,138 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 122,991 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 491,061 shares. Wealth Architects Llc owns 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,693 shares. Personal Cap owns 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,692 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 25,601 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 2,805 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.29% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 616,761 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 199,836 shares. St Germain D J Inc holds 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 11,156 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nomura Inc accumulated 86,516 shares. 50,300 are owned by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,265 shares.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 25,313 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 364,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

