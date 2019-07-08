As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Value Declined, Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Decreased by $1.52 Million Its Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,365 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 91,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 9.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Mkt (GMM) by 12,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,335 shares. Texas Natl Bank Tx reported 4,114 shares stake. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 343,745 shares. Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,900 shares. Lau Limited Com stated it has 31,949 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.96% or 104,545 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has 419,343 shares. Putnam Fl Investment holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 354,368 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory accumulated 3.29 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Fagan Assocs Incorporated has invested 4.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 156,130 were accumulated by Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 78,481 are owned by Sand Hill Global Advsrs Llc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Strategies invested in 0.14% or 3,369 shares. Amarillo Bancshares has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 29.68 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,604 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability owns 630,514 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.05M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 1.44M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 109,772 are held by Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or. Windsor Capital Lc holds 0.42% or 10,457 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 13,786 shares. 37,938 were accumulated by Cypress Grp Inc. Intrust Bancshares Na owns 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,423 shares. 8.11M are owned by Bancshares Of America Corp De. American Intl reported 416,118 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

