As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Holding; Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $359,840 as Shares Declined

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,365 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 2.18M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 86,058 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Trust & Finance Service N A reported 7,700 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Strategic Financial stated it has 5,603 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,697 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,057 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest owns 13,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nordea Inv has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 16,600 shares. 2,595 are owned by Fragasso Gp. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2,604 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 0.65% or 26,614 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 65 shares. Moreover, Sands Cap Management Lc has 1.97% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7.60 million shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “OMCL ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc.; Suit Seeks Recovery of Investor Losses – OMCL – Stockhouse” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Omnicell (OMCL) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.