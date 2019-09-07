As Nike B (NKE) Valuation Rose, Holder Lathrop Investment Management Cut Its Position by $610,092; Boston Advisors Position in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) Has Decreased by $445,686 as Share Price Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (PEG) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 7,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 76,529 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 84,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.63 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has 150,656 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Sol Mgmt owns 18,635 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Wealthquest has 3,654 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 91,061 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 70,436 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv owns 52,781 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 310,165 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,369 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Grimes And accumulated 13,052 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Halsey Ct accumulated 1.83% or 132,091 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc stated it has 5,676 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 73,215 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI) by 47,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 20,454 shares to 83,928 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation Com (NASDAQ:ZION) by 32,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (NASDAQ:LULU).

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.22M for 15.73 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

