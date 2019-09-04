As Nike B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, United Capital Financial Advisers Decreased Its Holding by $9.99 Million; Calamos Advisors Has Upped Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position by $527,000

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 118,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.14 million, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 138,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 121,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 5.50M shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 32,068 shares to 59,783 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 11,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Mkt Etf (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,693 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt owns 1.96 million shares. Cumberland Partners invested 0.9% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.71% or 12,101 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 12,947 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,194 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 99,449 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.86 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9.16M shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 75,614 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 3,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kwmg Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 428 shares. 9,438 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 286,779 shares to 62,560 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value E (IWN) by 106,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,735 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).