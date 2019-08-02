As Nike B (NKE) Share Price Rose, Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Its Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stake by $12.80 Million; Market Value Declined

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 202,863 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.7% or 753,340 shares in its portfolio. Ems Capital Lp holds 5.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 850,690 shares. Cypress Lc (Wy) invested in 1.72% or 15,266 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 4,265 shares. Signature Estate Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 49,650 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability invested in 112,137 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited reported 5,900 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rampart Inv Management Lc accumulated 108,430 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And Co reported 29,500 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Lc invested 6.89% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ajo Lp has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 533,931 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton, a California-based fund reported 10,080 shares. Fincl Mgmt Pro has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stearns Financial Svcs Gp holds 0.04% or 2,461 shares in its portfolio.

