As Nike B (NKE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Cut Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Upped by Pictet North America Advisors Sa

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,110 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested in 2,285 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc owns 2,369 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,570 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Co has 3,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.07M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.54 million shares stake. 7.60 million are held by Century Incorporated. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 7,815 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Management holds 26,341 shares. Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Cap has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares to 168,934 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 322,811 shares to 284,411 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 34,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,989 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).