As Nice Systems LTD (NICE) Stock Price Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Increased by $486,880 Its Holding; Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Holding Held by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NICE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company's stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 31,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 27,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,642 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company's stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Hydrogenics to Supply Large-Scale PEM Electrolyzer for Hydrogen Fueling Station in Europe – GlobeNewswire" on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Hydrogenics Corporation Announces Arrangement Agreement With Cummins Inc. – GlobeNewswire" published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Hydrogenics Corporation Shareholders Approve Transaction With Cummins Inc. – GlobeNewswire" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Hydrogenics Corporation Completes Sale Transaction With Cummins Inc. – GlobeNewswire" published on September 09, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Company invested in 18,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,364 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 10,000 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 11,030 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 146,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 340,585 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 416 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 46,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Heartland reported 67,352 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Limited Company stated it has 8 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,231 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 200 shares.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "HooYu Joins NICE Actimize's X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry's First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019