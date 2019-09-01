As Nice LTD (NICE) Valuation Rose, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $23.73 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 194,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 186,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 381,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Joins VMware to Drive AI Acceptance Amid Enterprises – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 48,242 shares. Primecap Ca has 4.54 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 25,000 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Lp holds 1.89M shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 7,737 shares. First Natl has invested 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). London Communications Of Virginia owns 3,980 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 22,947 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Adirondack Commerce stated it has 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 5.89% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 96,039 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stock Yards State Bank And invested in 1,550 shares. First City Mngmt accumulated 1,662 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Airlines to Start Global Flights From Multiple Hubs – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Ritchie Bros. (RBA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE Reports 31% Increase in Cloud Revenue and 11% Growth in Total Revenue for the Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.