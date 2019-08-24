As Nice LTD (NICE) Valuation Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Stake by $682,590; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 50,265 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 44,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $152.07. About 78,193 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Elton John blasts relentless character assassination of Harry and Meghan – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Elton John blasts “relentless” character assassination of Harry and Meghan – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,909 shares to 4.83M shares, valued at $569.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 412,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ISRG, CXO, UNH – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philippe Laffont’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.