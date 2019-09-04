As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $661,850; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Jana Partners Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.16. About 229,089 shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 518,626 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simply Good Foods by 16,918 shares to 127,229 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $67.42 million for 34.58 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

