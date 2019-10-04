As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Cut Its Position; Baxter Bros Cut General Electric (GE) Position by $306,200 as Stock Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 2,584 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.84. About 118,927 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 30,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 44,577 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $468,000, down from 75,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 24.24M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NETIA Drives Improved Customer Service and Operational Efficiency with NICE Nexidia Analytics – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Finally Gets iPhone Pricing Right in a Crucial Market – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump hails “nice victory” on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader for Anti-Money Laundering Solutions by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Both Current Offering and Strategy – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Actimize Revolutionizes Trade-Related Surveillance with SURVEIL-X, the Industry’s First AI-Powered, Cloud-Native, True Holistic Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,251 shares to 15,649 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.29M for 33.37 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase by 2,738 shares to 79,342 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was bought by Seidman Leslie. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Uber May Have a GE Problem – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GE Announces Pricing for its Debt Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Boeing’s CEO Thinks You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Is a Buy Despite the Markopolos Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.