As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Trimmed Its Position by $2.67 Million; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $16.98 Million; Valuation Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 163,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.89 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 21,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 38,152 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 329,571 shares traded or 41.20% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 17/04/2018 – Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $245.39 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 176,736 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 62,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,291 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,000 shares. Ima Wealth reported 384 shares. Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 67,252 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 67,668 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank accumulated 19,900 shares. United Fire Gp Inc reported 76,000 shares. Provident Invest invested in 0.12% or 7,116 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd holds 2,614 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Btr Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 88,810 shares. Carlson accumulated 6,269 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kwmg Lc holds 0.12% or 4,760 shares in its portfolio. 9,547 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,369 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G veteran tapped for C-suite of international restaurant supplier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launching ‘smart’ Lumi by Pampers diapers with Google’s help (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,340 shares to 22,090 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).