As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Rose, Rgm Capital Has Boosted Its Position; As Stag Indl Com (STAG) Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.05 Million Its Position

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 248,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 709,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.91 million, up from 460,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 152,330 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-Invents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled `Augmented Intelligence’

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 428.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 139,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 32,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.59. About 583,948 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares to 972,003 shares, valued at $53.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

