As Nice LTD (NICE) Share Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased by $561,200 Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Boosted by Cannell Peter B & Company Inc

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 99,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 92,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE inContact CXone Expands FedRAMP Leadership with Workforce Optimization Authorization – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Plans Multi-Zone Cloud Region in Latin America and NICE in (NASDAQ: $NICE) Contact Makes New Partnerships in Australia – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Barrick Gold (GOLD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 10,725 shares to 115,662 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 99,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,200 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.