As Nice LTD (NICE) Share Price Rose, Synovus Financial Has Increased Stake by $310,734; Home Depot Ord (HD) Position Increased by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 2,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 11,888 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 9,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.75. About 93,121 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.98. About 2.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Get Your Credit Score Above 800 – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NICE Actimize Voted â€œBest Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Solution Providerâ€ for Sixth Consecutive Year in 2019 Waters Rankings – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: SoftBank (OTC: $SFTBY) Announces AI-Focused “SoftBank Vision Fund 2″ and SecuredTouch Joins NICE (NASDAQ: $NICE) Actimize X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Rise as Bond Yields Stabilize – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 270,052 shares to 309,764 shares, valued at $36.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IFEU) by 26,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee reported 10,178 shares stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated has 118,449 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Excalibur has invested 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,089 shares. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Mngmt Llc has invested 5.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Beech Hill has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,341 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.42% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,500 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.8% or 2.04M shares. Buckingham Capital stated it has 81,616 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. New York-based Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C Worldwide Group Inc Holdg A S owns 3.00 million shares for 7.31% of their portfolio. 6,103 were reported by Centurylink Inv Mgmt. Davidson Inv Advsrs accumulated 3,640 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 1.85% or 50,875 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Peak Housing? Think Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.