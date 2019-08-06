As Nice LTD (NICE) Share Price Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Stake by $561,200; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 13,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 8,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 22,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.53. About 970,978 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $150.13. About 259,473 shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NICE Issues Draft Guidance on the Use of gammaCore for Cluster Headache – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Apple Jumps, GE Falls as Investors Await Fed – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE COMPASS Real-Time Recording Reconciliation Now Supports IPC Unigy Environments – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NICE Announces Engagement with Microsoft Across Multiple Platforms – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alloy Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 7,125 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 5.72 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 1.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 4,028 shares or 0.5% of the stock. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oakworth Cap invested in 337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 7,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,837 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Company stated it has 3,387 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,125 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,432 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.