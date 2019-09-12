As Nice LTD (NICE) Share Price Rose, Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; Rr Partners LP Has Boosted Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $3.96 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27 million, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $262.41. About 289,624 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 2,584 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.7. About 64,921 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 120,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (NYSE:MTG) by 171,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $68.69 million for 34.25 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

