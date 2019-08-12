As Nice LTD (NICE) Market Value Rose, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Cut Position by $878,097; Facebook (FB) Position Has Raised by Harber Asset Management Llc

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 560 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 7,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 330,850 shares traded or 41.75% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 464,089 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1.16 million shares. holds 1.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 44.50M shares. Indiana & Investment Management Company invested in 11,651 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 17,581 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 406,821 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,581 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 1.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 185,754 shares in its portfolio. 34,121 are held by Bbr Prtn Limited Company. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 4,400 shares. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 5.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Btc Cap Incorporated has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,687 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,622 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 115,476 shares to 145,574 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthca by 91,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT).