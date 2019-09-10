As Nice LTD Adr (NICE) Market Valuation Rose, Fisher Asset Management Increased by $1.08 Million Its Holding; Ecofin LTD Has Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $683,606

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd Adr (NICE) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 8,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 92,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 83,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $154.33. About 252,142 shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone — The Market’s First Al-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 1.92M shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 2.81 million shares to 9.10 million shares, valued at $129.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Taiwan Etf by 1.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,494 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,990 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).